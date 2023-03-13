X
Dark Mode Toggle

Drake announces 2023 North American tour with 21 Savage

Credit: Jonathan Short/Invision/AP

Credit: Jonathan Short/Invision/AP

Nation & World
By The Associated Press, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Streaming king Drake is headed out on the road with his collaborator 21 Savage, following the release of two albums last year

Four-time Grammy-winner Drake is teaming up with collaborator 21 Savage for a North American arena tour this year.

The It's All a Blur Tour will kick off June 16 in New Orleans and stop in Dallas, Miami, New York, Montreal, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Additional shows including Toronto will be announced later.

The Canadian rapper-singer and Spotify’s most-streamed artist in the U.S. last year put out two albums in 2022, “Honestly, Nevermind” and his collaboration with 21 Savage, “Her Loss.” His last headlining tour was in 2018.

During a show at the famed Apollo Theater earlier this year, he hinted at a tour and possibly even more music on the horizon.

Several of the stops will be two-night stands, including in Atlanta, Chicago and Boston.

Presales will be available through Cash App and Sprite beginning Wednesday and general sales will start Friday.

In Other News
1
Biden OKs major Willow oil drilling in Alaska over protests
2
Mikaela Shiffrin gets new head coach in female pioneer Harjo
3
UN seeks extension of key Ukraine-Russia wartime grain deal
4
Biden tells US to have confidence in banks after 2 collapse
5
Biden to announce Australia submarine deal in San Diego
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top