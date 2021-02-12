Draghi says he has enough support to form Italy's new govt

The formation of a broad-based government of national unity was widely expected after most political parties across the spectrum signaled their support for Draghi. Italy is at a critical juncture as it battles the health and economic consequences of the pandemic, which struck Italy first outside of Asia almost exactly one year ago.

Draghi’s also submitted the names of his Cabinet members to President Sergio Mattarella, who has the job of naming them. The new government will be sworn in Saturday, followed by votes of confidence in both houses of Parliament, expected early next week.