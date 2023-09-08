Dr. Richard Moriarty, who helped create 'Mr. Yuk' poison warning for kids, dies at 83

BreakingNews
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dr. Richard W. Moriarty, a retired pediatrician from Pittsburgh who helped create the bright green Mr. Yuk sticker that warns kids away from poisonous substances, has died. He was 83.

Moriarty passed away on Thursday, according to Jeffrey Fugh of the funeral home John A. Freyvogel Sons Inc., which is handling arrangements in Pittsburgh.

Moriarty was involved in establishing and developing the Pittsburgh Poison Center, where he had served as director.

He died at UPMC Shadyside hospital several months after undergoing surgery, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

He told the newspaper that the response by children in focus groups to the Mr. Yuk sticker's sickly green color and upset face was instrumental — "the Mr. Yuk symbol was designed by kids for kids.” The poison awareness campaign began in 1971.

He grew up in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood and attended the University of Pittsburgh for college and its medical school, where he was a longtime faculty member. He also ran a private pediatric practice.

Moriarty served on the boards of the Carnegie Museum of Natural History and Pittsburgh Public Theater.

Survivors include his husband, David Hairhoger. Visitation is Sunday and Monday, with a private funeral on Tuesday.

