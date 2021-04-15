Dozens of illegal gaming parlors raided in San Diego

Authorities said they have been associated with violence and drug sales, some of it linked to gangs.

“According to court records, it is common for employees to hand out small amounts of methamphetamine and ‘comp’ customers to keep them playing and coming back for more,” the U.S. attorney's office statement said.

“It’s rare to have a patron who does not use or sell methamphetamine inside these locations,” the statement said.

Along with alleged drug dealers, those arrested today include the alleged business owners along with “employees who acted as doormen, security and bankers; those who audit the machines; and those who collect the money," the statement said.

“We have taken down the illegal gambling dens, and we have lifted a weight off our neighborhoods,” Acting U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman said. “Law-abiding citizens who live in these neighborhoods will be safer without these magnets for crime in their midst.”