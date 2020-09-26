Dozens in body armor arrive in Portland for right-wing rally

“The Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer groups have come time and time again looking for a fight, and the results are always tragic," said Brown, a Democrat. “Let me be perfectly clear, we will not tolerate any type of violence this weekend.”

The Proud Boys are self-described “Western chauvinists” and they have held multiple events in Portland since Trump's election alongside other right-wing groups such as Patriot Prayer that often end in violent clashes with left-wing counter-demonstrators.

Last month, Aaron “Jay” Danielson, a Trump supporter and Patriot Prayer follower, was shot and killed after some vehicles in a pro-Trump car caravan diverted into downtown Portland and crossed paths with left-wing activists. The suspect in the shooting, a self-described anti-fascist, was killed the following week by law enforcement as they tried to arrest him in Washington state.

The Proud Boys mentioned Danielson in their permit application, as well as Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old charged in the shooting deaths of two Black Lives Matter protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Some attending Saturday's rally carried signs that said “Free Kyle Now.”

Rittenhouse's attorneys have said he was acting in self-defense. The Proud Boys raised the specter of a vigilante response to the actions of a “mob” in a permit application filed with the city this week.

“Portland leadership is unwilling to stop the violence," the Proud Boys wrote in the application. "They have been blinded by their hatred of our President and will not allow outside help stopping the violence.”

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said the city and its police force did not need or want help from “paramilitaries or vigilante groups.”

Police have canceled all scheduled days off for officers Saturday and will primarily be focused on keeping dueling groups of protesters separated.

Deputy Chief Chris Davis acknowledged that Oregon is an open-carry state for firearms. But he reminded those attending the rally and counter-demonstrations that under Portland law, it's illegal to carry a loaded firearm in public without an Oregon concealed handgun permit. Officers will patrol for weapons and check for permits as needed, he said.

“We ask that you come peacefully and engage in your free speech peacefully,” Police Chief Chuck Lovell said. “It’s OK for us to disagree about things. But at the end of the day, doing so peacefully, letting people exercise their rights safely is very important. So that’s my ask the folks who are attending.”

The rally comes as Portland approaches its fifth month of almost nightly protests against racial injustice and police brutality.

Demonstrators want the city to take millions from the police budget and reallocate it to support the Black community. Some also are angry with the mayor — who is also the police commissioner — for allowing police to use tear gas until recently and for what they call overly aggressive police tactics. Wheeler has also refused to cede control of the police bureau to a Black city councilwoman with a decades-long resume of activism around police reform.

Associated Press reporter Sara Cline in Salem, Oregon, contributed to this report.

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2020, file photo, police use chemical irritants and crowd control munitions to disperse protesters during the 100th consecutive day of demonstrations in Portland, Ore.

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2020, file photo, Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell calls for an end to violence in the city during a news conference a day after a demonstrator was shot and killed in downtown Portland.

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown speaks in Salem, Ore.

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2020, file photo, people hold candles during a vigil in Vancouver, Wash., for Aaron "Jay" Danielson, a supporter of Patriot Prayer who was shot and killed in Portland, Ore.