2 dead, 51 missing as landslide hits Malaysian campsite

A fire department official in central Selangor said 79 people were believed to have been at the campsite in Batang Kali, around 50 kilometers (31 miles) north of Kuala Lumpur, when the incident occurred.

A child and a woman were found dead, the official told The Associated Press. Three people were injured while rescuers were searching for the estimated 51 missing people, the official said. Another 23 people have been rescued.