Downpours, high winds prompt weather warnings in Northeast

Wind gusts of up to 50 mph were forecast, including in New York City, where the Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced a ban on empty tractor-trailers and tandem trucks for 12 hours beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday.

New York Mayor Eric Adams activated the city’s flash flood emergency plan.

“We’re preparing for heaviest rains and strongest winds Sunday night into Monday morning, which means everyone should take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their belongings in the event of potential flooding conditions in low lying areas,” he said during a radio broadcast Sunday. “So, this is some serious stuff.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said state agencies were standing by with generators, portable heaters, chainsaws and other equipment.