Dornoch wins the first Belmont Stakes run at Saratoga Race Course

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Dornoch won the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course on Saturday, making it the sixth consecutive year a different horse won each of the three Triple Crown races.

Dornoch hugged the rail ridden by Luis Saez and held off Mindframe to be the best in a field of 10 that included Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan and Preakness winner Seize the Grey. Sierra Leone, the Derby runner-up, was third and Honor Marie fourth.