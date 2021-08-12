DoorDash's Q2 orders hit record high but revenue gains slow

Last month, DoorDash sued the city of San Francisco over its 15% fee cap per order, which was made permanent in June.

“They’re very harmful, in the sense that they are hurting the audience they’re trying to help," DoorDash CEO Tony Xu said Thursday during a conference call with investors. DoorDash charges more for delivery in areas with fee caps, which cuts down on orders, he said.

DoorDash reported a net loss of $102 million for the quarter as it continued to invest heavily to grow in new markets, like Japan. DoorDash Chief Financial Officer Prabir Adarkar said the company also spent more to sign up new drivers after struggling to fulfill orders in the first quarter. DoorDash said a record 3 million people drove for DoorDash during the second quarter.

The loss, amounting to 30 cents per share, was far wider than Wall Street’s expectation of a 6 cent per share loss.

DoorDash said it anticipates seasonal declines in restaurant deliveries in the third quarter as more people go out to eat. But sales could rise if worries about increasing U.S. coronavirus cases keep people at home.

“There’s plenty of unknowns here," Adarkar said.

Still, DoorDash raised its full-year outlook based on its order growth in the second quarter. The company said it now expects full-year gross order volumes in the range of $39 billion to $40.5 billion, up from $35 billion to $38 billion previously.

It also narrowed its earnings forecast. The company now expects full-year adjusted pretax earnings of $150 million to $350 million, compared to an earlier range of breakeven to $300 million.

DoorDash shares dropped 4% to $180.65 in after-market trading.