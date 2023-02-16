DoorDash sees record orders and users, but losses grow

“Food is relatively inelastic. People need to do that grocery shopping," he said. “And we have a product and service that people love."

Total orders grew 27% to 467 million. That beat Wall Street’s forecast of 459 million, according to analysts polled by FactSet. Fourth quarter revenue jumped 40% to $1.82 billion, also ahead of analysts’ forecast of $1.77 billion.

But profits remain elusive for the 10-year-old company. DoorDash said its net loss widened to $640 million, or $1.65 per share, as it expanded into new categories __ like a recently announced partnership with the beauty product store Sephora __ and integrated Wolt into its operations.

Wall Street had expected a loss of 67 cents per share.

DoorDash's net income was also impacted by restructuring charges. The company announced in December that it was laying off 1,250 workers __ or 6% of its workforce __ because it hired too many people when sales surged during the pandemic.