DoorDash sales surged in Q1 even as dining rooms reopen

Stimulus payments also made it harder for DoorDash to attract its freelance drivers, the company said, leading to some service problems during the quarter. DoorDash said it added a record number of new drivers in late March. More than 2 million drivers earned money on deliveries during the first quarter.

DoorDash said it expects to see some softness this summer as the impact of the stimulus payments subsides, markets continue to reopen and diners head back to restaurants. The percent of meals eaten in restaurants has been steadily rising since April 2020, and reached its highest level since before the pandemic in March, according to NPD Group.

In the meantime, DoorDash is trying to gain new restaurant partners with lower fees. Late last month, DoorDash began offering a new basic plan that charges restaurants 15% per order for delivery, or around half the cost of previous plans.

Uber Eats, DoorDash’s chief rival, also saw continued strong demand in the first quarter. Uber Eats said last week that its sales jumped 166% in the January-March period.

DoorDash's stock was up 7% in after-market trading following the release of the earnings report. It is down 19% so far this year.