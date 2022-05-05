DoorDash sales soar in Q1, but costs grow as well

The San Francisco company said its revenue jumped 35% to $1.46 billion in the January-March period. That was well ahead of Wall Street’s forecast of $1.38 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

DoorDash said its total orders grew 23% to 404 million, also topping analysts’ expectations. It said average order frequency per customer reached a record high as the company added more DashPass members, who pay a $9.99 monthly fee for unlimited free deliveries.