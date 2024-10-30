DoorDash partners with Lyft to give members ride-sharing benefits

DoorDash said its DashPass members will get discounted rides through Lyft, while Lyft riders will a get a free DashPass trial. DashPass members pay $9.99 per month or $96 per year for free deliveries on most orders.

The combination makes DoorDash a more potent competitor to Uber, which offers free Uber Eats delivery and discounted Uber rides to its Uber One members. Uber's program also costs $9.99 per month or $96 per year.

Both Lyft and DoorDash have been adding partners to their loyalty programs in order to entice customers. Lyft said 20% of its rides last year were connected to its partners, including Delta Air Lines and Hilton. DoorDash recently partnered with Max, Warner Bros. Discovery's entertainment streaming service.

DoorDash said its total orders rose 18% in the third quarter to 643 million, more than the 640 million that analysts expected. The company reported net income of $162 million, compared to a loss of $73 million a year ago.