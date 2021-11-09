DoorDash buys Wolt to expand in Europe as Q3 sales rise

The delivery company said revenue grew 45% to $1.26 billion in July-September from the same period a year ago. That beat Wall Street’s forecast of $1.17 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

The company said it had a record 9 million DashPass subscribers at the end of the quarter. DashPass members, who pay $9.99 per month for free deliveries on most orders, tend to order more frequently, the company said.