Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

DoorDash added users, surpassed sales forecasts in Q4

Nation & World
By DEE-ANN DURBIN, Associated Press
10 minutes ago
DoorDash has posted better-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter thanks to its growing active-user base and an expansion of its delivery options

DoorDash on Wednesday posted better-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter thanks to its growing active-user base and an expansion of its delivery options.

The San Francisco-based delivery company said its revenue grew 34% to $1.3 billion in the October-December period. That topped Wall Street’s forecast of $1.28 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

DoorDash said its DashPass members __ who pay a monthly fee for unlimited free deliveries __ grew to 10 million during the quarter, up from 9 million at the end of the third quarter. Those customers ordered more frequently from new, non-restaurant partners like Ulta Beauty, DoorDash said.

It said its total orders grew 35% to 369 million, also ahead of analysts’ expectations.

The company narrowed its loss to $155 million for the quarter, from $312 million in the same period a year ago. The latest quarter's loss, of 45 cents per share, was higher than the 23-cent loss Wall Street had forecast.

DoorDash's shares jumped 22% in after-market trading Wednesday.

In Other News
1
Stocks end mixed as traders parse next rate move by the Fed
2
Prosecutors reduce requested sentence for ex-cop Kim Potter
3
US investigators: Zinke misused his Interior secretary job
4
Tensions mount in Ottawa as police warn truckers to leave
5
Baptisms by Arizona priest presumed invalid due to error
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top