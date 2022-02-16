DoorDash added users, surpassed sales forecasts in Q4

The San Francisco-based delivery company said its revenue grew 34% to $1.3 billion in the October-December period. That topped Wall Street’s forecast of $1.28 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

DoorDash said its DashPass members __ who pay a monthly fee for unlimited free deliveries __ grew to 10 million during the quarter, up from 9 million at the end of the third quarter. Those customers ordered more frequently from new, non-restaurant partners like Ulta Beauty, DoorDash said.