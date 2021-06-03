Don't gawk or give food: Wandering elephants near China city

The Xinhua News Agency reported Thursday that the herd by late Wednesday night had reached the Jinning district on the edge of Kunming, a city of 7 million people that is the capital of Yunnan province.

The government of the semi-rural district issued a notice urging residents not to leave corn or other food out in their yards that might attract the animals and to avoid contact with them.

It was “forbidden to surround and gawk at the elephants" or to disturb them by using firecrackers or other materials, the notice said.

Sixteen animals were originally in the group, but the government says two returned home and a baby was born during the walk. The herd is now composed of six female and three male adults, three juveniles and three calves, according to official reports.

No injuries have been reported, but reports say the elephants have damaged or destroyed more than $1 million worth of crops.

When and how the elephants will be returned to the reserve isn't clear.

Elephants are the largest land animals in Asia and can weigh up to 5 tons.

