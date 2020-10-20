Donors pledge $1.7 billion for Burkina Faso, Mail and Niger

U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock reiterated that “nowhere in the world worries me as much as the Sahel in the medium-term.” And he again expressed fear that the region “is very close to a tipping point, with ripple effects that could reach neighboring countries and further afield.”

Lowcock said more than 13 million people in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger need emergency assistance to survive, including 5 million children.

Before the meeting, he told The Associated Press that the troubling situation in the three countries is a symptom of failure to deal with a broad range of political, security and development challenges, as well as rapid population growth and climate change.

Lowcock told Tuesday's high-level meeting that these root causes “are not being properly addressed,” saying the international community has focused mainly on short-term humanitarian aid and security interventions “but much more is needed.”

He called on the international community and the Sahel governments to make far bigger investments in basic services, especially education, health, clean water, sanitation and family planning, and in adapting to the pressures of climate change and population growth. This requires improved agricultural productivity, urban planning and economic development, he said.

Both Guterres and Lowcock appealed for $2.4 billion to cover the remaining months of 2020 and 2021.

U.N. spokesman Dujarric said donors pledged $985 million for this year and $704 million for 2021 and beyond.

Among the pledges were 43.6 million euros ($51.5 million) from the European Union, 8 million euros in additional funding from EU member Belgium, and 390 million kroner ($42 million) from Norway.

“The EU’s pledge consists of 23.6 million euro in funding for humanitarian actions in Burkino Faso, Mali and Niger, and 20 million euro in development funding to address the food crisis afflicting the central Sahel region,” European Commission spokesman Balazs Ujvari said. He said the EU has already “mobilized” 8 billion euros for the region since 2014.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide said: “Safe and unhindered humanitarian access is absolutely crucial to be able to protect civilians, provide education for children and young people, as well as prevent and deter sexualized and gender-based violence.”

Lorne Cook contributed to this report from Brussels