Donkey sculpture on front lawn burned in Maine town

The sculpture was burned around 2 a.m. Saturday morning in Bowdoinham, on the property of former select board member Theresa Turgeon, who said she's currently running for the town's select board again.

"I don't think it was personal to me. I can't imagine that it's personal to me," she told Newscentermaine.com. "I think it's because there was a donkey and Democratic. I personally think that's what it's about."