Done deal: Celtics' Hardy takes over as Jazz's new coach

Hardy will replace Quin Snyder, who decided to leave the Jazz earlier this month after eight seasons. Snyder and the Jazz made the playoffs in each of the last six seasons — tied for the second-longest current streak of postseason appearances in the league — and Hardy takes over a roster that features an All-Star-level guard in Donovan Mitchell and perennial defensive player of the year candidate Rudy Gobert.

Hardy also assisted Popovich during USA Basketball’s appearances at the 2019 Basketball World Cup and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Hardy left San Antonio for Boston to work for another former Spurs assistant, Ime Udoka — and now finds himself as the latest branch off the highly successful Popovich coaching tree.

“Will Hardy is one of the brightest young leaders in the NBA,” Jazz CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge said. “He understands the importance of setting a vision and creating a culture for players. He places great value on communication, player development and creating the most productive environment for players to succeed. His experience on coaching staffs that have made the NBA Finals and with USA Basketball are invaluable and have helped prepare him for this moment.”

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports