Doncic, Williamson hit career highs as Mavs top Pels 143-130

Porzingis, who finished three points shy of his most since coming to Dallas in the blockbuster trade with New York in 2019, set a career high for any half with six 3-pointers before halftime. Four of them came in the first five-plus minutes.

The 7-foot-3 Latvian was 8 of 13 from long range as Dallas shot 56% (25 of 45) from beyond the arc after coming in second-to-last in the NBA in 3-point percentage.

Doncic tied a franchise record shared by Mark Aguirre and Dirk Nowitzki with his 13th consecutive game of at least 25 points.

The Slovenian sensation, who tied his career high of 42 in a recent scoring showdown with Golden State star Stephen Curry, was 17 of 30 from the field, including 5 of 8 from 3, and went 7 of 9 on free throws. Doncic, the third overall pick in the 2018 draft, has won both meetings with Williamson, the top choice from a year later.

The Mavericks were up 108-104 early in the fourth quarter when a dunk from Willie Cauley-Stein started a 15-4 run for a 123-108 lead. Tim Hardaway Jr. finished it with a 3-pointer.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: New Orleans lost a second straight game coming off a four-game winning streak, the longest of the season. ... Eric Bledsoe made all four of his 3-point attempts and scored 16 points. ... Lonzo Ball had 12 points and seven assists.

Mavericks: Doncic has at least 10 assists in all seven of his career 40-point games. That's the most such games to start a career in NBA history. ... Dallas shot 58%, finishing above 50% for the third consecutive game while improving to 7-0 when scoring at least 120 points. ... Dorian Finney-Smith scored 14 points on 4-of-5 shooting from long range.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: The third game on a four-game road trip is Sunday at Detroit. The teams split the two-game series last season, but the Pelicans have won 13 of the past 16 meetings.

Mavericks: The Trail Blazers visit Sunday in the sixth game of a seven-game homestand. The last nine meetings have been decided by single digits. Portland's Damian Lillard scored 61 points in the most recent meeting in the Florida bubble.

Dallas Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis (6) celebrates after sinking a three-point basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in Dallas, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez