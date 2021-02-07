Doncic tops Curry in duel as Mavericks beat Warriors 134-132

Curry got the Warriors within a point with a three-point play with 28 seconds remaining, but Doncic assisted on a 3-pointer by Maxi Kleber for a 134-130 lead with 5.6 seconds left.

With Curry sitting early in the fourth quarter, the Mavericks got their lead back to double digits. The Warriors were within four when Curry missed a 3 with a little more than a minute remaining, then Doncic connected from long range to tie his previous career high of 42 points and put Dallas up 131-124.

Kristaps Porzingis had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Josh Richardson scored 17 for Dallas.

Andrew Wiggins scored 22 points and Kent Bazemore had 20 for the Warriors.

The duel between Curry and Doncic got going when they traded 3-pointers late in the first half. They did it again early in the second half, when Doncic hit another one after a Golden State turnover.

It wasn't all 3s for Curry. He pump-faked behind the arc in the third quarter, sending Kleber and Dorian Finney-Smith flying by before dribbling past them and hitting a 17-footer.

Curry hit another 3 the next time down, and one from long range by Wiggins gave the Warriors their first lead at 96-95 with four minutes left in the third.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Coach Steve Kerr said rookie center James Wiseman won't play in the next two games at San Antonio because of his sprained left wrist. ... It was Curry's eighth 50-point game, and second against Dallas. ... After scoring a career-high 40 during Golden State’s 147-116 win in the first meeting two nights earlier, Kelly Oubre Jr. had 14 points on 5-of-16 shooting.

Mavericks: F James Johnson wasn't listed on the injury report, but didn't play and had left knee soreness listed on the box score. ... Kleber scored 16 points and was 4 of 9 from long range.

UP NEXT

Warriors: A four-game Texas trip concludes with a back-to-back against the Spurs starting Monday. The Warriors have lost four straight games in San Antonio. They aren't too far removed from a 33-game losing streak there spanning 19 years.

Mavericks: Minnesota visits Monday with the Mavericks set to allow fans for the first time this season. The club said it will invite up to 1,500 essential workers to attend for free.

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with a dance move after sinking a three-point basket from near half court as Draymond Green (23) cheers him on in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Dallas Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith (10) looks on as Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) pulls up near half court to shoot and sink a three-point basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) attempts to shoot as Golden State Warriors' Kent Bazemore (26) and Damion Lee, right rear, defend in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez