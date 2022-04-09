Doncic can play in Mavs' finale after NBA rescinds 16th tech

“He started to complain to each of the officials. When I was walking toward the table, he was 15 feet in the backcourt still complaining, so he got a technical for continuously complaining,” Brothers said, adding that there was no profanity used by Doncic.

Doncic, who had 39 points and 11 rebounds while playing only three quarters, said after the game that he was just asking how the play wasn't a foul on the quarter-ending play.

After taking an inbound pass in the backcourt with 2.6 seconds left in the first quarter, Doncic moved by Elijah Hughes, who reached in and then appeared to stumble. That led to contact with Doncic, who was then in the air and fell on his rear end while the shot was no good.

As soon as he fell, Doncic extended both of his arms and pleaded his case to the referee closest to him. He then got up and went to talk to Brothers.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Portland Trail Blazers forward Didi Louzada (35) and Ben McLemore, left rear, defend as Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic prepares to take a 3-point shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez Caption Portland Trail Blazers forward Didi Louzada (35) and Ben McLemore, left rear, defend as Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic prepares to take a 3-point shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez