Doncic and Irving can't deliver for Dallas in NBA Finals clincher as Celtics win 18th championship

BOSTON (AP) — Short jumpers rolled off the rim and 3-pointers went in and out. Even free throws were a challenge for Luka Doncic in the clinching game of the NBA Finals.

Dallas needed Doncic and Kyrie Irving to be at their best in Game 5 against the Celtics on Monday night. Instead, the Mavericks' best players got off to a terrible start, and by the time their shots started falling the Celtics were coasting to a 106-88 victory and their unprecedented 18th NBA title.