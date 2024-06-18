Doncic and Irving can't deliver for Dallas in NBA Finals clincher as Celtics win 18th championship

Dallas needed Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving to be at their best in Game 5 against the Boston Celtics

Nation & World
By JIMMY GOLEN – Associated Press
5 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) — Short jumpers rolled off the rim and 3-pointers went in and out. Even free throws were a challenge for Luka Doncic in the clinching game of the NBA Finals.

Dallas needed Doncic and Kyrie Irving to be at their best in Game 5 against the Celtics on Monday night. Instead, the Mavericks' best players got off to a terrible start, and by the time their shots started falling the Celtics were coasting to a 106-88 victory and their unprecedented 18th NBA title.

Doncic scored 28 points and finished 12 of 25 from the floor, but missed his first six 3-point attempts. He had 12 rebounds but also turned the ball over seven times. He was 2 for 5 from the free throw line, a problem that has bothered him throughout the series.

Irving was 3 for 9 from 3-point range and 5 of 16 overall. He had nine assists but 15 points -- six of them in the fourth quarter, when the game was already out of reach.

