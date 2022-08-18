journal-news logo
Donaldson hits walk-off slam in 10th, Yankees beat Rays 8-7

New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson, center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk-off grand slam during the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in New York. The Yankees won 8-7. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson, center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk-off grand slam during the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in New York. The Yankees won 8-7. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Nation & World
By LARRY FLEISHER, Associated Press
15 minutes ago
Josh Donaldson hit a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning as the clock struck midnight, and the struggling New York Yankees salvaged an 8-7 win over the Tampa Bay Rays to avoid a three-game sweep

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Donaldson hit a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning as the clock struck midnight, and the struggling New York Yankees salvaged an 8-7 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night to avoid a three-game sweep.

Gleyber Torres singled leading off the 10th of Jalen Beeks (2-2) and Anthony Rizzo walked before Donaldson lifted a one-strike, 97 mph fastball to the short porch in right field.

Aroldis Chapman (2-3) gave up three runs in the top of the 10th for New York, which entered having lost three straight and 12 of 15.

But the Yankees finally got some help from their offense, scoring more than three runs in a game for the first time since Aug. 8. New York had totaled one run in its past three games.

Although the Yankees are 9-16 since the All-Star break, their AL East lead moved back to 10 games over Tampa Bay and Toronto. New York has led the division by double digits for all but two days since June 13.

New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson runs the bases after hitting a walk-off grand slam during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in New York. The Yankees won 8-7. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson runs the bases after hitting a walk-off grand slam during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in New York. The Yankees won 8-7. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson runs the bases after hitting a walk-off grand slam during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in New York. The Yankees won 8-7. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo reacts after Josh Donaldson hit a walk-off grand slam during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in New York. The Yankees won 8-7. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo reacts after Josh Donaldson hit a walk-off grand slam during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in New York. The Yankees won 8-7. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo reacts after Josh Donaldson hit a walk-off grand slam during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in New York. The Yankees won 8-7. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Jalen Beeks reacts as New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson runs the bases after hitting a walk-off grand slam during the 10th inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in New York. The Yankees won 8-7. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Jalen Beeks reacts as New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson runs the bases after hitting a walk-off grand slam during the 10th inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in New York. The Yankees won 8-7. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Jalen Beeks reacts as New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson runs the bases after hitting a walk-off grand slam during the 10th inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in New York. The Yankees won 8-7. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson hits a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson hits a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson hits a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Ground crew members cover the field during a rain delay during the seventh inning of a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Ground crew members cover the field during a rain delay during the seventh inning of a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Ground crew members cover the field during a rain delay during the seventh inning of a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres follows through on a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres follows through on a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres follows through on a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

