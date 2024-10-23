Donald Trump tells supporters to 'just vote' at lively Georgia rally organized by Charlie Kirk

The Trump campaign strategy of encouraging supporters to vote either early or on Election Day is a turn from when the former president blamed his 2020 election loss on mail ballots, and the number of people voting early has surged this year. Over 1.9 million voters have cast early ballots in Georgia, and voters nationwide have returned a total of over 23 million advance ballots in the 2024 general election. That's broken records in states across the country and is partly driven by Republicans embracing early voting at Trump's direction.

Yet as the election contest with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris enters its final days, allies like Kirk are searching for people who lean toward Trump but may still sit the election out when it comes to casting a ballot.

“You need to go to every single person you know and say, ‘Are you voting for Trump?’” Kirk told the crowd Wednesday before Trump took the stage.

The 31-year-old Kirk has an outsize role in this year's election, using his online presence and the organization he founded, Turning Point Action, to make himself one of the nation's most recognizable conservatives and a central part of Trump's operation. The former president has put a particular emphasis on courting younger men, the “bro vote,” trying to reach them through podcasts, social media and influencers such as Kirk.

The rally at the Gas South Arena in Duluth was filled with pyrotechnics and interspersed with meme-laden videos. At one moment, it also featured three figures who represent the new coalition that Trump is trying to assemble: Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who ran his own campaign for president this year before endorsing Trump; former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democrat who announced this week that she is joining the Republican Party; and Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News commentator who has attracted millions of followers with his bravado-heavy social media presence.

Carlson cast Trump as America’s “Dad” and said a Trump victory over Harris would mean: “Dad’s home! And he’s pissed!”

Later in the night as Trump spoke, some in the crowd shouted out, “Daddy’s home!”

Wednesday's rally was strategically located in part of the swath of metro Atlanta where Trump underperformed four years ago in his reelection campaign, losing to Democrat Joe Biden. Kirk and Trump are also scheduled to appear at a rally Thursday evening in Las Vegas.

Trump praised Kirk for “working so hard” on the rally and other campaign efforts.

In turn, Kirk described the election as a Christian “spiritual battle” between good and evil. Trump’s rise and continued place in U.S. politics is the work of a “divine” author, he said, as he pressured Georgia pastors to speak out on Trump’s behalf.

Earlier in the evening, the crowd broke into a chant not usually heard at the former president’s rallies: “Christ is King! Christ is King! Christ is King!”

Trump on Wednesday also took questions at a faith-focused town hall held at a church in Zebulon, about 50 miles south of Atlanta. He told the crowd that Christians don’t vote in high numbers, but that people are energized this year.

“When you have faith, when you believe in God, it’s a big advantage over people that don’t have that,” he said.

At the end of what was billed as a “Believers and Ballots” event, Trump moved outside to address an overflow crowd. Several hundred people were assembled in the church parking lot, chanting “USA!”

Harris, meanwhile, participated in a Philadelphia town hall that was televised on CNN. She said Trump is showing that he is “increasingly unstable and unfit to serve in office.”

Kirk's Turning Point is pitching state and local Republican officials in a get-out-the-vote operation in Arizona, Wisconsin and elsewhere. Critics question the group's claims and its use of an app that has minimal protections to secure voters' personal information. In a recording of one meeting obtained by The Associated Press, a group operative declared, "We now are an official arm of the Trump campaign."

Earlier this week, Kirk and Vivek Ramaswamy took the stage in downtown Atlanta, a decidedly liberal environment for the conservatives to hold court with college students. The event was part of Kirk's "You're Being Brainwashed Tour," which stops on college campuses across the swing states. More than the field work, the "Brainwashed" tour has become perhaps his most visible presence in the closing months of the campaign.

Within minutes, Ramaswamy, the biotech entrepreneur who sought the Republican presidential nomination this year, and Kirk were jousting with Georgia State University undergraduates over their choices in the Nov. 5 presidential election.

Trump and his aides argue that his populist nationalism appeals to younger voters frustrated by an inflationary economy and rising housing prices.

“I’m definitely voting for Trump because he reflects my values as a conservative and as a Christian more than Ms. Harris,” said 25-year-old Jean Pierre. He credited figures such as Kirk and Candace Owens for “helping me recognize I’d always been a conservative.”

Yet Pierre seemed vastly outnumbered in the crowd by students who were there to push back at the host or simply to watch the combative exchanges.

Jason Evans and Tyler Hill showed up in “White Dudes for Harris” attire.

Said Hill: “I’m just here for the show.”

Kirk delved into specious claims and conspiracy theories.

He repeated Trump’s misrepresentation that Harris has been singularly responsible for immigration policy. He amplified the falsehood that 325,000 children have been “lost” at the border during Biden’s term.

Kirk also defended the Trump supporters who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress met to certify Biden’s election.

Ashli Babbitt, who was shot dead by a Capitol Police officer inside the building, was unarmed, Kirk said. He asked rhetorically whether the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man killed by a white Minneapolis police officer in 2020, was acceptable. That drew jeers and more than a few expletives.

Kirk, who is white, went on to say: “Black people in America are getting put last, which seems to be a theme the last 60 years when Democrats are in charge.”

The crowd, which reflected the racial and ethnic diversity of Georgia State’s enrollment, largely did not react. Turning Point staffers and local conservatives cheered.

Associated Press writer Stephen Groves in Washington contributed reporting.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

