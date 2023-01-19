Donald Trump says he never read book accusing him of rape

He said a photograph showing him with Carroll and both of their spouses at an event in 1987 was apparently an unmemorable encounter on a receiving line.

Carroll's attorney, Roberta Kaplan, asked Trump if he read the book or any portion of it.

“No, never have. I’ve never seen the book actually,” he responded.

Kaplan also asked Trump about the black and white photograph that shows him with Carroll, her husband, and Trump's then-wife, Ivana Trump, who died last July at age 73.

Trump pointed at Carroll in the picture and said: “It's Marla.”

“You're saying Marla is in this photo?” Kaplan asked.

“That's Marla, yeah. That's my wife,” Trump answered, according to the transcript, apparently referring to Marla Maples, who he married several years after the picture was taken.

Trump's attorney, Alina Habba, interjected to say: “No, that's Carroll.”

“Oh, I see,” Trump then said.

The transcript excerpts in four dozen pages released Wednesday came a week after several dozen other pages were unsealed by the court.

Habba did not immediately comment Wednesday. Kaplan declined comment.

The deposition was recorded on video, but the recording was not put in the public record for two lawsuits seeking unspecified damages that Carroll has brought against Trump.

Carroll first sued him for defamation, saying his statements damaged her reputation. In November, she brought a separate lawsuit specifying that she is owed damages for rape, a legal road made possible when New York state enacted a temporary law allowing adult rape victims to sue their abusers, even if the attacks occurred decades ago.

In the pages unsealed Wednesday, Kaplan asked Trump if he was talking about Carroll's physical appearance in pictures when he said she was not his type.

“Physically she’s not my type, and now that I’ve gotten indirectly to hear things about her, she wouldn’t be my type in any way, shape, or form,” he said, calling her accusation “ridiculous.”