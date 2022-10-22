Dominant first half pushes No 25 Tulane past Memphis, 38-28

The Green Wave recovered a muffed put at the Memphis 12, and Spears took it in three plays later to make it 21-0 with 2:02 remaining in the opening quarter.

Memphis finally got untracked in the third quarter with a pair of touchdown passes from Henigan, first on a 7-yard pass to Koby Drake and then a 33-yard strike to Lewis.

Henigan connected with Lewis again for a 55-yard score with just over four minutes left in the game to pull the Tigers to within 10, but the ensuing onside attempt went out of bounds. A final drive ended when the Tigers drove to the Tulane 6, but Henigan was intercepted in the end zone.

Pratt threw for 158 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Memphis: After starting the season 4-1, Memphis has dropped three straight.

Tulane: The 21 first-quarter points was the most for the Green Wave in the opening quarter this season and left Tulane with a 62-10 scoring advantage in the opening 15 minutes.

UP NEXT

Memphis has its open date this week. The Tigers return to action on Nov. 5 with consecutive home games against UCF, Tulsa and North Alabama.

Tulane will have a week off before hitting the road to take on Tulsa on Nov. 5. The Green Wave closes out its home slate with games against UCF and SMU.

