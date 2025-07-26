Dolphins sign former Raiders and Patriots cornerback Jack Jones to one-year deal

A fourth-round draft pick by New England in 2022, Jones played two up-and-down seasons for the Patriots before being released and claimed off waivers by Las Vegas in 2023.

Jones played in 24 games and started 19 for Las Vegas, intercepting five passes and returning three for touchdowns. He also found himself out of position several times and allowed opposing receivers to make big plays.

His four defensive touchdowns are the second most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2022.

The Raiders released him earlier this year.

Miami was in the market for a starting-caliber cornerback after trading All-Pro Jalen Ramsey to the Pittsburgh Steelers last month.

The Dolphins this offseason added several cornerbacks that are expected to compete for roster spots. One, veteran Artie Burns, went on injured reserve this week after suffering a torn ACL on the first day of training camp.

Also Saturday, the Dolphins waived cornerback Ryan Cooper Jr.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl