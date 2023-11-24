Dolphins' newlywed Tyreek Hill scores against Jets and gives TD ball to his wife in the stands

Newlywed Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill celebrated his first touchdown against the New York Jets by tossing the ball in the stands to his new wife

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. – Associated Press
23 minutes ago
X

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Newlywed Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill celebrated his first touchdown against the New York Jets by tossing the ball in the stands to his new wife.

The speedy wide receiver caught a short pass from Tua Tagovailoa, avoided a tackle attempt by Jordan Whitehead and zipped into the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown to give Miami a 10-0 lead with 8:21 left in the second quarter.

Hill took off his helmet and looked into the MetLife Stadium stands, found wife Keeta Vaccaro and blew her a kiss before tossing her the football. The two were married during the Dolphins' bye week two weeks ago.

Hill’s touchdown catch was his 10th of the season, making him the first Dolphins player since Mike Wallace in 2014 to have double-digit TD receptions.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Hamas and Israel carry out first swap of hostages and prisoners as Gaza...
2
At least 10 Thai hostages released by Hamas
3
Tiffany Haddish arrested on suspicion of DUI in Beverly Hills
4
Without Reese, No. 7 LSU cruises past Niagara in Cayman Classic
5
Live updates | Israel-Hamas truce begins with swap of hostages and...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top