ACMs: Old Dominion wins 5th straight best group award

Host Dolly Parton speaks at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Credit: John Locher

Host Dolly Parton speaks at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Credit: John Locher

Credit: John Locher

Nation & World
By ANDREW DALTON , Associated Press
Updated 31 minutes ago
Old Dominion won best group for the fifth straight year at the Academy of Country Music Awards while Lainey Wilson won song of the year for “Things a Man Oughta Know.”

Old Dominion won best group for the fifth straight year at the Academy of Country Music Awards while Lainey Wilson won song of the year for “Things a Man Oughta Know.”

Old Dominion lead singer Matthew Ramsey said he was glad host Dolly Parton had opened the show from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas by dedicating the night to Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

“I was feeling a little bit strange because we’re in this beautiful bubble," Ramsey said. "Every person here have fought for their dreams, but there are people out there fighting for their lives.”

Wilson said “country music is my life” as she took the trophy for song of the year.

Brothers Osborne broke a three-year winning streak by Dan + Shay to take best duo, the first trophy handed out during the show, which jumps this year from network television to a streaming-only show on Amazon Prime Video.

Parton gave her Ukraine dedication in an otherwise lighthearted monologue. She took the stage at he indoor stadium in a jumpsuit that appeared to be covered in sparkling shards of glass.

“A disco ball just fell right on me,” Parton said. "I’m just hoping that nothing punctures me.”

Then came a long block of performances before any award was handed out, in a ceremony that seeks to emphasize the music and a concert-like atmosphere.

Parton's co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett celebrated the show's return to its usual home city after two years in Nashville. They sang Elvis Presley's classic “Viva Las Vegas” and Faith Hill's “Let's Go to Vegas.”

They were followed by medleys from Eric Church and Walker Hayes, who started his performance deep in the stadium stands, dressed as casually as the folks in the cheap seats as he sang his viral hit about a date at Applebee's, “Fancy Like.”

The year's top nominee is Chris Young, whose seven nominations, including album of the year and single of the year, come in part because he got dual nods as artist and producer.

Parton is also set to sing on a night when performances will be central — there are 22, while only eight awards will be handed out.

Drawn by the ACM’s reputation for having a fun, inviting and inclusive atmosphere, Amazon sought to go beyond the live sporting events it has previously aired to connect that with a large audience of country fans who listen to Amazon Music.

The show was touted as commercial-free, but there were breaks to promote Amazon's original movies and television series.

The show attempted to have a sporting look, with three stages, overhead spider cameras, non-stop action and heavy on graphics.

Miranda Lambert earned five nominations, including entertainer of the year, and is now tied with Reba McEntire for her 16th female artist of the year nomination. First-time nominee Walker Hayes also received five nominations, due to his viral Applebee’s themed song “Fancy Like,” up for single of the year.

Chris Stapleton, a five-time nominee, is up for entertainer of the year, alongside Lambert, Eric Church, Luke Combs and Carrie Underwood.

___

Online: https://www.acmcountry.com/#!

Eric Church performs a medley at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Credit: John Locher

Eric Church performs a medley at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Credit: John Locher

Eric Church performs a medley at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Credit: John Locher

Credit: John Locher

Host Dolly Parton speaks at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Credit: John Locher

Host Dolly Parton speaks at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Credit: John Locher

Host Dolly Parton speaks at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Credit: John Locher

Credit: John Locher

Jimmy Allen performs "Viva Las Vegas" at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)

Credit: Eric Jamison

Jimmy Allen performs "Viva Las Vegas" at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)

Credit: Eric Jamison

Jimmy Allen performs "Viva Las Vegas" at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)

Credit: Eric Jamison

Credit: Eric Jamison

Eric Church performs a medley at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Credit: John Locher

Eric Church performs a medley at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Credit: John Locher

Eric Church performs a medley at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Credit: John Locher

Credit: John Locher

Eric Church performs a medley at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Credit: John Locher

Eric Church performs a medley at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Credit: John Locher

Eric Church performs a medley at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Credit: John Locher

Credit: John Locher

