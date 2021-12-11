Dole honored at home as 'greatest' of 'Greatest Generation'

“As we gather here today to come together to salute our state’s most favorite of favorite sons and the greatest of the Greatest Generation, we pause to reflect with immense gratitude on all that Bob Dole's life meant to Kansas and to Kansans, to our nation and to the world,” Kelly said.

Later, she added, “It's hard to imagine a Kansas without Bob Dole, and I'm not sure I want to.”

Dole also was honored Friday during a service at Washington National Cathedral as a senator who could practice bare-knuckle partisan politics without losing civility and as a patriot whose grit overcame serious wounds from combat in World War II in Italy in 1945. He was known for a caustic wit that he sometimes turned on himself.

The cathedral service included remarks by President Joe Biden. Another tribute followed at the World War II Memorial in Washington — a monument to Dole's generation that he worked to get built. Among the speakers was actor Tom Hanks.

Dole will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery, but his casket was flown Friday evening to Salina, Kansas, then transported 70 miles (113 kilometers) west to his boyhood hometown, which now has about 4,400 residents.

Oil production allowed Russell to boom when Dole was growing up, even during the Great Depression, with the first local well drilled in 1923, the year he was born. In accepting his 1996 presidential nomination, Dole recalled a town surrounded by wheat and oil wells where “no one grows up without an intimate knowledge of distance.”

“And the first thing you learn on the prairie is the relative size of a man compared to the lay of the land,” he said.

Also contributing were Will Weissert and Colleen Long in Washington, and Charlie Riedel in Salina, Kan.

Caption Elizabeth Dole is helped down the boarding stairs after the plane carrying her husband, former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., arrived at the airport in Salina, Kan., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Caption Elizabeth Dole is helped down the boarding stairs after the plane carrying her husband, former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., arrived at the airport in Salina, Kan., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Caption FILE - Presidential hopeful Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., speaks to supporter's in LeMars, Iowa., Feb. 10, 1996. Bob Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98. His wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, on Twitter. (AP Photo/Dave Weaver, File) Credit: Dave Weaver Caption FILE - Presidential hopeful Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., speaks to supporter's in LeMars, Iowa., Feb. 10, 1996. Bob Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98. His wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, on Twitter. (AP Photo/Dave Weaver, File) Credit: Dave Weaver Credit: Dave Weaver

