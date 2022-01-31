Dolce&Gabbana drop animal fur starting in 2022

The Milan fashion house joins other luxury brands, including Armani, Gucci, Prada and Moncler, in adhering to guidelines set by the Fur Free Alliance, a network of animal rights groups around the world.

"Dolce&Gabbana is working toward a more sustainable future that can’t contemplate the use of animal fur," Dolce&Gabbana communications and marketing officer Fedele Usai said in a statement.