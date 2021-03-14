Doja Cat, Cynthia Erivo led the fashion march at the Grammys

“It was really cool to collaborate,” she said.

Billie Eilish matched her long nails to a loose pink and black trouser look, her hat and face mask also a match.

DaBaby, his mom, Linda, by his side in red, topped off his suit with a wide-brim green hat with red underneath. He was on hand in person but earlier created an Instagram red carpet moment with his daughter since no kids were allowed at the Los Angeles show.

Joanie Leeds, winner of the best children’s music album, did something similar at a distance from home in New York.

“I actually created a step and repeat and a red carpet,” she told reporters during a virtual news conference before the show. “We all walked the red carpet and we had a photographer here and took some really good pictures.”

Leeds wore a multicolor sequined gown by Nicole Miller, and she slid off her silver heels to show on camera.

“Just because we’re virtual this year, I wasn’t going to wear my hoodie sweatshirt,” said Leeds, a first-time Grammy winner.

Due to pandemic precautions, the “red carpet” was not the usual mass of cameras and TV crews. A select few outlets were permitted on site to conduct live interviews — a safe distance apart.

The night's host, Trevor Noah, showed up for the pared-down carpet in a classic black tuxedo by Gucci, while nominee Debi Nova went big — and pink — in a mini dress that had a huge train and tropical details, by Georges Chakra. Phoebe Bridgers wore a black gown adorned with a beaded human skeleton, from Thom Browne, and Megan Thee Stallion wore a strapless bright orange princess look with a high side slit and a huge back bow and train by Dolce & Gabbana. Her Chopard choker finished off the look.

“I wanted to pop. I wanted to look like a Grammy,” Megan said.

Nandi Howard, associate fashion editor at Essence, lauded the style moments provided by Megan and DaBaby.

“I'm eager to see D&G work more with hip-hop artists. Megan looked so regal in her orange gown, and tonight she wore her outfit effortlessly. I hope to see her in couture more often. She wears it very well," she said.

Howard also offered kudos to Lizzo, who shimmered in a pink mermaid look to present an award and earlier wore a short ruched sea foam strapless dress by Balmain. She dripped in Bulgari jewels.

“We normally see avant-garde gowns at the Grammys, but leave it up to Lizzo to switch it up in the best way,” Howard said.

Jacob Collier said he went for comfort in a floral Stella McCartney turtleneck.

“I've never been asked about clothes before,” he said. “I feel like a rock star.”

In Dundas, H.E.R. rocked a burgundy, mid-calf robe with matching wide-leg trousers.

Noah Cyrus spoke to reporters in a cream gown with a huge cape-like effect that encircled her face. It was a Schiaparelli, a somber Cyrus and first-time Grammy nominee said. She said she was honored to be the first to wear it. Cyrus is mourning the recent death of her grandmother.

“I just wish my grandma could have seen this,” she said of her nomination.

____

Associated Press reporters Marcela Isaza and Jonathan Landrum in Los Angeles and Kristin Hall in Nashville contributed to this story.

___

Follow AP’s complete coverage of the Grammys at www.apnews.com/GrammyAwards.

Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss

Trevor Noah arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss

Trevor Noah arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss

DaBaby arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss

DaBaby arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss

Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss

H.E.R. arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss

H.E.R. arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss

Phoebe Bridgers arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss

Debi Nova arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss

Doja Cat arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss

Megan Thee Stallion, left, and Doja Cat arrive at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss

Alana Haim, From left, Danielle Haim and Este Haim, of the musical group HAIM, arrive at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss

Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss

Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss

Jackson Bridgers, left, and Phoebe Bridgers arrive at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss

FINNEAS arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss

Doja Cat arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss

Lizzo arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss

Noah Cyrus arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss

Billie Eilish arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss

Lizzo arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss

Lizzo arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss

Lizzo arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss

Dua Lipa arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss

Dua Lipa arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss

Jacob Collier arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss