DOJ search of Pence's office turns up no new classified docs

It also comes after Pence, who is widely expected launch a campaign for president in the coming months, announced that he will fight a subpoena to appear before a grand jury in a separate investigation into efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Pence has described the subpoena as “unprecedented” and “unconstitutional” and argues that he is protected from being called to appear because he was acting in his capacity as president of the Senate when he presided over the certification of the vote on Jan. 6, 2021 — the day that a Trump-supporting mob violently stormed the Capitol building.

A Justice Department spokesman did not immediately return a call seeking comment on Friday's search.

“The vice president has consistently cooperated with appropriate authorities, has been fully transparent, and looks forward to the imminent conclusion of this matter,” O’Malley said.