DOJ appointee releases new plan for 'tenuous' Jackson water

Increasing maintenance costs in a city where 25% of residents are in poverty could lead to increases in water rates, further accelerating migration out of Jackson to the suburbs. This represents a “slow death spiral” that many cities in the United States have faced over the past four decades, according to Henifin’s proposal.

The new rate structure would reduce the system's dependence on city water meters, which have been mired in problems, Henifin said. In the past, some residents have been billed too little or too much, and some have not received bills for long periods of time.

But legislation passed by Mississippi state senators Thursday would ban Henifin's proposed solution. The bill, which is being pushed by Republican legislators from outside Jackson, would require that utilities charge residents based on the amount of water they use. Metering systems are used to calculate how much water people use.

On Friday, Henifin said the city’s past challenges with water meters would make it difficult to rebuild confidence in a metering system.

The metering bill isn't the only legislation advancing in the state legislature that would impact Jackson's water system. Another bill proposes an eventual transfer of water, wastewater and storm water services provided by Jackson, a Democratic-led city, to a new regional entity's "ownership, management and control."

Henifin told The Associated Press that he believes the bill could be motivated by a desire by state officials to access the large pot of federal dollars earmarked for Jackson's water.

Henifin’s plan would also reserve around $290 million from a loan fund included in an $800 million trove of federal dollars to pay off the water system’s existing debt. The move would improve the water utility’s credit rating so it could borrow more money in the future for further improvements, Henifin said.

Paying off debt using federal dollars would ensure that one-time funding is used for one-time expenses. “That’s business 101,” Henifin said.

