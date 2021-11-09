DOJ announces environmental justice probe in Alabama county

A spokesman for the Alabama Department of Public Health said they can't comment on the pending probe. "ADPH is committed to cooperating with the investigating agencies to have this matter resolved as quickly as possible,” Ryan Easterling wrote in an email.

This is the Justice Department's first Title VI environmental justice investigation for one of the department's funding recipients and federal officials suggested there will be more to come, since addressing discriminatory environmental and health impacts through enforcement of the nation’s civil rights laws is a top priority of the Civil Rights Division.

Wastewater problems are well documented in Lowndes County, where at least 26% of the people live in poverty.

Alabama’s Black Belt region gets its name for the dark rich soil that once gave rise to cotton plantations but the type of soil also makes it difficult for traditional septic tanks, in which wastewater filters through the ground, to function properly.

The region’s intense poverty and inadequate municipal infrastructure contribute to the problem. Maintaining septic tanks have typically been the responsibility of a homeowner, while local governments maintain sewage systems. Some homes in the rural county still have “straight pipe” systems, letting sewage run untreated from home to yard.

Charlie Mae Holcombe of Hayneville described to The Associated Press in 2019 how the sanitation system in her small city will back up and overflow at times, sending raw sewage into her house and swamping the child's swing set in her yard.

“They have had to come and pump it out of my yard with the pump truck,” Holcombe said. “It’s backing up, even in my bathtub. The sewage has run over all in the house.”

A study by Baylor University in 2018 estimated that about one-third of the county’s residents tested positive for low levels of hookworm, an intestinal parasite that typically spreads through human feces. It is most commonly found in non-industrial nations in the Southern Hemisphere. State health officials disputed the findings because of the small sample size and the methodology used.

Lowndes County resident Charlie Mae Holcombe and her great grandchildren make their way up the driveway to talk about their failing wastewater sanitation system at her home in Hayneville, Ala., Feb. 21, 2019, during a visit from former U.S. Vice President Al Gore, founder of the Climate Reality Project.