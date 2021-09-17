Doerr, Powers on fiction longlist for National Book Awards

Doerr's “Cloud Cuckoo Land” is his first novel since his Pulitzer Prize-winning “All the Light We Cannot See” and Powers' “Bewilderment” is his first book since the Pulitzer winning “The Overstory.” Groff's “Matrix” is her third consecutive work to receive a National Book Award nomination, following “Fates and Furies” and the story collection “Florida.”

Other works cited Friday by the National Book Foundation are Jakob Guanzon's “Abundance,” Laird Hunt's “Zorrie,” Robert Jones, Jr.'s “The Prophets,” Katie Kitamura's “Intimacies,” Elizabeth McCracken's “The Souvenir Museum: Stories” and Jason Mott's “Hell of a Book.”