Dodgers' World Series-ending win averages 18.6 million; series averages 15.81 million for 5 games

The series averaged 15.81 million, its best performance since 2017 when Houston's victory over the Dodgers in seven games averaged 18.93 million.

Its also quite a turnaround from last year, when the Texas Rangers;' title over the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games averaged a record-low 9.11 million.

The audience Wednesday peaked at 21.27 million from 11:15-11:30 p.m. EDT.

The game had a 21.1 rating and 55 share in Los Angeles and 14.8 rating and 39 share in New York.

The rating is the percentage of television households tuned in. The share refers to a percentage of the audience viewing it at the time.

