Dodgers top Rodón, Giants 3-1 in rivalry series opener

Urías (2-1) largely cruised through this start, but was pulled after just 65 pitches. The 2020 World Series star issued no walks after walking eight in his first four starts.

Rodón (3-1) allowed just three total runs in his first four starts for the Giants, but Los Angeles got him in trouble during a 27-pitch second inning in which the left-hander walked two and threw a wild pitch before Taylor's single to right-center.

Rodón otherwise allowed only doubles by Taylor and Trea Turner in his six innings. Turner went 1 for 3 with that 112-mph drive in his first career meeting with Rodón, his buddy and former teammate at North Carolina State.

San Francisco broke through in the seventh when Flores reached on third baseman Justin Turner's terrible throw, advanced on a groundout and scored on pinch-hitter González's sacrifice fly to left. Alex Vesia ended the rally by striking out Williams.

Los Angeles added a run in the eighth when Alberto doubled, advanced on Mookie Betts' single and scored on José Álvarez's wild pitch.

HONEYMOON OVER

Joc Pederson was heavily booed before he struck out as a pinch-hitter in his first visit to Dodger Stadium with the Giants. The longtime Dodgers outfielder got a warmer reception when he returned with the Cubs and Braves last season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: OF LaMonte Wade Jr. is “physically ready to come off the injured list,” manager Gabe Kapler said. The team is waiting until Wade's knee is sturdy enough to play nine innings. He could be activated Wednesday. ... OF Mike Yastrzemski could return from the COVID-19 list Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Roberts declined to reveal his starter for Wednesday's game before the series opener, admitting to a little gamesmanship. LA will face former teammate Alex Wood (2-1, 4.19 ERA), who's coming off his worst start of the season against Washington.

___

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy, center, and Cody Bellinger, right, congratulate each other after they scored on a single by Chris Taylor as Hanser Alberto celebrates during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodon throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater makes a catch on a ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)