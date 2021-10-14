Dodgers switch starting pitcher for deciding Game 5

“We want to be prepared for everything. We don’t want to be surprised by anything,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said.

Roberts said Urías was “all in” on going this route when they spoke, noting the lefty likely will still pitch for a key stretch.

Roberts said Urías is the one player in his rotation who can handle a major change in plans like this and that the decision was made by a group including the two pitchers involved.

“The only thing Julio cares about is winning the ballgame,” Roberts said, noting there is a potential downside in the move given “Corey's never started a playoff game.”

Kapler received a courtesy text message from Roberts on Wednesday night to let him know about the switch — "we have that good quality relationship that we'll communicate on things like that," Kapler said.

Tommy La Stella was being considered to start at second base against Knebel instead of Donovan Solano depending on how La Stella's pregame workout goes to test a tight left Achilles tendon.

“It doesn't matter at this point. We've seen every pitcher that they have,” Giants third baseman Evan Longoria said. “I'm sure that tactically speaking there was probably some thought and changes that went into it from Kap's side, the managerial side of it.”

Caption Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias reacts during the second inning of Game 2 of a baseball National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/John Hefti) Credit: John Hefti Credit: John Hefti

