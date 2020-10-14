Dodgers score record 11 runs in 1st inning vs Braves in NLCS

The Dodgers led 11-0 entering the second inning after center fielder Cody Bellinger robbed the Braves' Ozzie Albies with a leaping catch at the wall that stranded two runners in the bottom of the first. Bellinger then led off the second with a homer.

Los Angeles had seven hits, three walks and a hit batter in that 32-minutes at the plate, the 29,786th half-inning in postseason history.

Atlanta had allowed only six runs in its first six playoff games, including four shutouts, going into Game 2 on Tuesday night. The Dodgers scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning of an 8-7 loss, then had the 11-run first Wednesday.

Los Angeles tied a franchise record for a postseason game with its four homers through two innings. The all-time postseason mark for homers in a game is six by the Chicago Cubs in Game 3 of the 2015 NLDS against the Cardinals.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy (13) celebrates his grand slam home run during the first inning in Game 3 of a baseball National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Los Angeles Dodgers' Joc Pederson celebrates a three-run home run during the first inning in Game 3 of a baseball National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright is taken out of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in Game 3 of a baseball National League Championship Series Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip