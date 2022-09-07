journal-news logo
Dodgers outslug Giants 6-3, Muncy homers twice

Los Angeles Dodgers' Joey Gallo, left, hits a three-run home run as San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Jarlin Garcia, right, watches during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Joey Gallo, left, hits a three-run home run as San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Jarlin Garcia, right, watches during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Nation & World
By BETH HARRIS, Associated Press
31 minutes ago
Joey Gallo blasted a go-ahead, three-run homer in the second inning and Max Muncy added a pair of solo shots in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 6-3 win over the San Francisco Giants

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joey Gallo blasted a go-ahead, three-run homer in the second inning, Max Muncy added a pair of solo shots and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 6-3 on Tuesday night.

The NL West leaders improved to 11-4 against their rival this season. All of the game's runs came on homers.

Muncy, who came in hitting .186, went 3 for 4 and drove in three runs.

Tyler Anderson (14-3) allowed three runs and eight hits in seven innings. The left-hander struck out three and walked two. Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth to earn his 22nd save.

Muncy doubled leading off the second and Justin Turner walked before Gallo's 408-foot shot to the right-field pavilion off Jarlin García (1-4) put the Dodgers ahead, 3-1.

Gallo was acquired a month ago after a disastrous stint with the New York Yankees. The two-time All-Star's homer was his fourth with the Dodgers and 16th overall. He made a nifty diving catch in left field that saved two potential runs and ended the second.

The Dodgers extended their lead to 5-1 on Muncy's two-out, two-run homer to the right-field pavilion on the first pitch from García in the third.

García gave up five runs and four hits in 1 2/3 innings. He struck out three and walked one.

Muncy went deep to the left-field pavilion against Dominic Leone leading off the sixth.

Lewis Brinson homered on the first pitch of the game and Brandon Crawford added a two-run shot in the sixth for the Giants, who had their four-game winning streak snapped a night after hitting five homers in a 7-4 victory.

Right-hander John Brebbia opened the bullpen game for the Giants, allowing one hit in one inning.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: Reinstated C Joey Bart from seven-day concussion list for his start behind the plate.

Dodgers: RHP Tony Gonsolin (forearm) played catch again but has residual soreness. Manager Dave Roberts remains optimistic the 16-game winner can be “fully ramped up” in time for the postseason. ... INF-OF Gavin Lux (neck) won't be going on the IL, Roberts said.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Alex Cobb (5-6, 3.58 ERA) is enjoying a strong second half. He struck out seven against the Phillies in his last start.

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (7-3, 2.59) has a 1.99 ERA and 380 strikeouts in 55 career starts against the Giants.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy gestures as he heads to third after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy gestures as he heads to third after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy gestures as he heads to third after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson pours water on his face prior to a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson pours water on his face prior to a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson pours water on his face prior to a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford, right, rounds first after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford, right, rounds first after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford, right, rounds first after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Hanser Alberto, left, and Justin Turner, right, pour water on Joey Gallo after Gallo hit a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Hanser Alberto, left, and Justin Turner, right, pour water on Joey Gallo after Gallo hit a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Hanser Alberto, left, and Justin Turner, right, pour water on Joey Gallo after Gallo hit a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy gestures as he heads to third after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy gestures as he heads to third after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy gestures as he heads to third after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

