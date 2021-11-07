Dodgers offer QOs to Seager, Taylor but not Kershaw

Semien is a free agent for the second consecutive offseason but did not receive a qualifying offer from Oakland last year before signing an $18 million, one-year deal with Toronto. Players can only be extended qualifying offers once in their careers under the collective bargaining agreement, which is set to expire at the end of the month.

Boston left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez, Cincinnati outfielder Nick Castellanos, Colorado shortstop Trevor Story, Los Angeles Angels reliever Raisel Iglesias and San Francisco first baseman Brandon Belt rounded out the list of players to receive qualifying offers.

Among the notable free agents who did not receive qualifying offers: Colorado right-hander Jon Gray, Chicago White Sox lefty Carlos Rodón and Giants pitcher Anthony DeSclafani and Alex Wood.

Players have until Nov. 17 to decide if they'll accept. Just 10 of 96 players to receive a qualifying offer have accepted since the system was introduced in 2012.

