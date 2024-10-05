Dodgers' Kershaw, Guardians' Lively, Tigers' Mize and Yankees' Stroman are left off ALDS rosters

Edgardo Henriquez, a 22-year-old right-hander whose fastball averaged 98.7 mph when he pitched his first three big league games during the final week of the regular season, was included on the Dodgers' NLDS roster.

Right-hander Michael Grove was included but outfielder Kevin Kiermaier was omitted.

A 36-year-old left-hander, Kershaw is a three-time Cy Young Award winner and 10-time All-Star. He returned July 25 from shoulder surgery but has been sidelined since Aug. 31 with a bone spur in his left big toe.

“We're closing the door," Roberts said. “Clayton has done everything he can to keep this thing moving forward and giving himself a chance to participate in the postseason. But where he’s at right now, physically, the foot, the toe just is not cooperating. It’s actually getting worse. Yeah, this is it for Clayton for 2024.”

Kelly, a 36-year-old right-hander, didn't pitch between Aug. 30 and Sept. 18 because of right shoulder inflammation but returned to make four late-season appearances.

“Joe Kelly, his last pitch in a simulated game, throwing a change-up, he felt something in his shoulder, so that kind of put him out of the conversation,” Roberts said.

Roberts also said reliever Brent Honeywell would not be available until Game 5 of the NLDS, if the series goes the distance.

San Diego added right-handers Martín Pérez and Alek Jacob, who were skipped from the Wild Card Series roster against Atlanta. The Padres dropped infielder Nick Ahmed and right-hander Joe Musgrove, who needs Tommy John surgery.

Ben Lively was left off Cleveland's roster for the AL Division Series against Detroit despite being an invaluable addition to the Guardians' starting rotation this season.

The New York Yankees dropped pitcher Marcus Stroman and reliever Mark Leiter Jr. along with injured infielders Anthony Rizzo and DJ LeMahieu for their best-of-five series against Kansas City but included relievers Jake Cousins and Tim Mayza along with speedster Duke Ellis, who has played in just 11 big league games.

“Big smile on my face of course and very excited,” Ellis said.

Philadelphia gave its last bullpen spot to left-hander left-hander Kolby Allard, who had just four starts and three relief appearances this season, over right-handers Max Lazar and Spencer Turnbull.

The New York Mets added right-hander Kodai Senga, who was limited to one start and 5 1/3 innings, and last year's NL Rookie of the Year runner-up started Saturday's opener against the Phillies. Right-hander Tylor Megill, who was off the Wild Card Series roster against Milwaukee after starting against Atlanta on Monday, also was added. Right-handers Max Kranick and Huascar Brazoban were dropped.

Lively went 13-10 with a 3.81 ERA in 29 starts for the Guardians, who signed him to a one-year contract as a free agent in December. The right-hander led the team in wins and was arguably the club's most consistent pitcher for the first three months of the season.

The Tigers, who swept Houston in the AL wild-card round, made only one change. Rookie right-hander Keider Montero was added for the ALDS in place of righty Casey Mize.

Added to give Cleveland depth, Lively helped the AL Central champions overcome the loss of former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber, who made just two starts before having season-ending Tommy John surgery.

The Guardians also were without starter Gavin Williams until July because of an elbow injury, and Triston McKenzie and Logan Allen — both penciled in as starters — struggled and were sent to the minor leagues.

Cleveland's bullpen has been MLB's best all season, and manager Stephen Vogt elected to carry 12 pitchers. Two notable contributors were left off: Nick Sandlin, who went 8-0 with a 3.75 ERA in 68 games and Pedro Avila, who was 6-1 with a 3.81 ERA in 54 appearances.

Vogt said it was hard leaving anyone off. He also chose utilityman Tyler Freeman because of his versatility over rookie outfielder Angel Martinez.

“It's terrible, not fun at all,” Vogt said. “Guys like Angel, that contributed a lot to us in our success. It’s hard when you use 40-something, 50 guys. We’ve made the roster for this specific series. It’s not going to be necessarily the roster moving forward, but it was a really difficult day and understanding and liking it are two different things.”

Starter Alex Cobb, who ended the season on the injured list because of a finger blister, is on the ALDS roster. He is a candidate to start Game 3, though Vogt could choose to use his bullpen from start to finish.

Kansas City kept its roster unchanged from its series against Baltimore.

