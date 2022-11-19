Dodgers cut 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger

His fortunes turned around in the postseason. He hit .353 in 12 games and had the go-ahead RBI single in Game 5 of the NL Division Series against the rival San Francisco Giants. Bellinger also launched a tying, three-run homer against Atlanta in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series.

In 2020, Bellinger hit .239 with 12 home runs in 56 games during the pandemic-shortened season. He homered three times in the NLCS, and the Dodgers beat the Braves to reach the World Series. They went on to defeat Tampa Bay in six games to win the franchise's first title since 1988.

Bellinger has battled injuries since his MVP season, including surgery on his right shoulder in November 2020.

This year, the Dodgers gave Bellinger numerous chances to turn himself around at the plate. He stayed in the lineup as the starting center fielder until September, when manager Dave Roberts benched him against left-handed pitching.

In a sign of things to come, Bellinger was benched against a right-hander in Game 4 of the NLDS as the Dodgers were ousted by San Diego. He flied out as a pinch-hitter in his final plate appearance.

Before his precipitous drop-off, Bellinger was the 2017 NL Rookie of the Year and 2018 NLCS MVP. He made two All-Star teams, and won a Gold Glove in 2019.

Also on Friday, the Dodgers non-tendered infielder Edwin Ríos and outfielder Luke Williams.

Ríos played in 27 games for the Dodgers this year, with seven homers and 17 RBIs. He missed most of the season with a right hamstring strain and finished up with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Williams was selected off waivers by the Dodgers this month. He played in 79 games with San Francisco and Miami in 2022.

Earlier this month, the Dodgers declined their 2023 option on two-time All-Star third baseman Justin Turner, although he could still re-sign with the team. Their qualifying offers to free agent shortstop Trea Turner and left-hander Tyler Anderson were rejected by both All-Stars.

Anderson signed a $39 million, three-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels this week.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports