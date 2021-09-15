Dodgers clinch postseason berth in 8-4 win over D-backs

Smith’s 24th homer in the sixth extended the lead to 6-1. Trea Turner’s RBI double in the first scored Muncy, who doubled.

After Arizona closed to 6-4 in the seventh, the Dodgers answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning. Muncy and Trea Turner drew consecutive walks by Brett de Geus. Seager singled and Justin Turner and Smith had sacrifice flies.

The D-backs closed to 6-4 in the seventh on a three-run shot by Marte, who went 3 for 4 with a strikeout.

Arizona trailed 5-1 in the sixth on David Peralta's RBI double off David Price. Pitching for the first time since Sept. 5, the former AL Cy Young Award winner gave up back-to-back singles to Josh Rojas and Marte that set up Peralta.

The Dodgers improved to 13-2 against Arizona this season, including 8-1 at home.

TRAINER'S ROOM

D-backs: 1B Seth Beer left the game in the first with a dislocated left shoulder. He dived for Trea Turner's hit down the line and landed on his belly. Beer was making his first start as a position player in just his fifth major league game.

Dodgers: Closer Kenley Jansen came off the paternity list after missing two games for the birth of a daughter. ... RHP Mitch White was optioned.

UP NEXT

D-backs: Haven't announced a starter.

Dodgers: LHP Julio Urías (17-3, 2.98) goes for his MLB-leading 18th victory. He is 2-0 with a 0.77 ERA against Arizona this season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner connects for a solo home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte connects for a three-run home run during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin throws to an Arizona Diamondbacks batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte, center, celebrates his three-run home run with Christian Walker, left, during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy (13) and Mookie Betts are met at the dugout by manager Dave Roberts, center, and bench coach Bob Geren after Muncy's two-run home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher David Price throws to an Arizona Diamondbacks batter during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez