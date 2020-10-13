Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw scratched from Game 2 start in NLCS

He threw eight scoreless innings of three-hit ball and struck out a career postseason-best 13 to beat Milwaukee in the wild card round. Kershaw picked up another win in the Division Series while allowing three runs over six innings against San Diego.

Kershaw has dominated the Braves throughout his career, going 7-0 with a 1.49 ERA in 14 starts. He is 2-0 in three postseason starts against Atlanta, allowing just one earned run in 21 innings.

Although Kershaw has endured playoff problems in the past, his 11 postseason victories are the most in Dodgers history.

Gonsolin earned a spot in the Dodgers' rotation in late August after several outstanding spot starts. He had a 2.31 ERA in nine games during the regular season with 46 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings, earning consideration in the crowded field for the NL Rookie of the Year award.

The Dodgers didn't immediately announce any adjustment to their rotation for the rest of the NLCS. Dustin May, a potential starter later in the series, faced eight hitters Monday while Los Angeles lost 5-1.

