Dodgers All-Star pitcher Gonsolin out with forearm strain

But Gonsolin’s workload also has increased, unlike his previous three seasons with the club. Gonsolin already has thrown 128 1/3 innings this season after a previous a major league high of 55 2/3 in 2021.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said this is new territory for Gonsolin.

“One part of it is, you do lose a little bit of momentum of the season that you’re having. But I think the most important part is you have to do everything we can to keep him healthy," he said.

Gonsolin doesn’t expect to miss beyond the two starts during his IL stint. He said that an MRI wasn’t required after other tests revealed no structural damage.

“Every ligament test came out negative,” Gonsolin said. “Everything is feeling really good other than a little bit of tightness when I throw.”

The Dodgers, who began the day with a 19 1/2-game lead over San Diego in the NL West, recalled Michael Grove from Triple-A Oklahoma City. The right-hander will start against the Miami.

The Dodgers begin a three-game set at the NL East-leading New York Mets on Tuesday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports