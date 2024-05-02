Dodgers 2-time All-Star Walker Buehler expected to make return from Tommy John surgery on Monday

The two-time All-Star hasn't thrown in a big league game since June 10, 2022, against the San Francisco Giants. He's trying to become one of the few pitchers to bounce back from a second Tommy John surgery, which usually keeps pitchers off the mound for 12-18 months.

Buehler could make a talented Dodgers team even more formidable. He was one of the best pitchers in baseball during the 2021 season, finishing with a 16-4 record and a 2.47 ERA over 207 2/3 innings.

Buehler had an extended rehab assignment in Triple-A over the past month as he prepared for his return, going 0-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 21 strikeouts over 21 2/3 innings.

___

AP MLB: https://www.apnews.com/MLB