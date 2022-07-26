BreakingNews
Reds to celebrate Dayton Day on Wednesday
Doctor: Biden's COVID symptoms 'almost completely resolved'

FILE - White House Covid Response Coordinator Ashish Jha speaks about President Joe Biden's positive COVID-19 test during a briefing at the White House, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

FILE - White House Covid Response Coordinator Ashish Jha speaks about President Joe Biden's positive COVID-19 test during a briefing at the White House, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Nation & World
By CHRIS MEGERIAN, Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has improved enough from his coronavirus infection that he's able to resume his regular exercise routine, according to an update Tuesday from his doctor.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor wrote in a new note that Biden's COVID-19 symptoms "have now almost completely resolved," and all of his vital signs are good.

Biden took his fifth and final dose of Paxlovid, which is intended to prevent severe symptoms from COVID-19, on Monday night.

Tuesday is Biden's fifth full day of isolation, and he plans to test for the virus on Wednesday.

If he tests negative, he will return to working in person.

“The moment that he turns negative, he’ll return to work,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, during Monday's briefing at the White House.

In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden speaks on the phone with White House chief of staff Ron Klain from the Truman Balcony, Monday, July 25, 2022, at the White House in Washington. (Adam Schultz/The White House via AP)

Credit: Adam Schultz

